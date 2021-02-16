FAIRFIELD, CT (WFSB) – The Fairfield and Westport Police Departments are investigating an incident where a juvenile stole a car in Westport and fatally crashed it in Fairfield on Monday.
Police said around 8 a.m. on Monday, Westport officers received a report that a car was stolen from a gas station on Post Road East.
The driver of the car was paying for gas inside when the Honda Pilot was stolen from the pump.
Westport police located the stolen car a short time later, driving in the area of Turkey Hill Road and Post Road East.
The officer attempted to stop the car, but disengage due to the suspect’s reckless driving and high speeds.
Police said a few minutes later, a Fairfield detective came across a car crash involving the stolen car near the intersection of Post Road and Jelliff Lane in Fairfield.
The car rolled over and came to a stop on the side of the road.
The driver was identified as a juvenile from Bridgeport. Police said he was ejected from the car and suffered serious injuries.
The juvenile was taken by ambulance to St. Vincent’s Medical Center in Bridgeport where he later died.
The Fairfield Police Department is investigating the crash while the Westport Police Department continues to investigate the stolen car incident.
Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or who has additional information is asked to contact Fairfield police at 203-254-4800 or Westport police at 203-341-6000.
