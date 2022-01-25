NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – Faith leaders across the state are working to sway their congregations to get vaccinated.
They’re organizing pop-up vaccine sites among other efforts to protect their communities.
A group of New Haven-area pastors recently recorded videos to play before services.
The videos encourage people to get their children vaccinated.
They are part of the Yale Cultural Ambassadors Initiative.
"Not only have we discovered that many of our young people who have not been vaccinated can bring the pandemic into their homes," said Reverend Leroy Perry with St. Stephens AME Zion Church.
Faith leaders in the group have also been giving away testing kits, hand sanitizer, and N95 masks.
"It’s so important that we trust the science here because we’ve seen how devastating it can be," Perry said.
Black clergy with the Connecticut Faith Leaders Collaborative have also been working with communities of color to make supplies available.
The collaborative is also working across the state to provide COVID resources for communities of color and low-income communities.
The group also works with DPH and the DESSP.
They are going door to door and holding clinics in parking lots to help the community.
“Many times they’re working 17, 18 hours a day and so they can’t get to the COVID clinic or going to get the test even is something that might cost them their job and so going to get the kits available, making the other resources available for them to protect themselves,” said Pastor Carl McCluster with Shiloh Baptist Church.
Information on upcoming pop-up vaccine site:
This Sunday- at 12 PM
45 Gregory street in Bridgeport
South end Pastors Collaborative
Tests, masks, sanitizer
Until supplies last- first come first serve
==============================
Feb 12 – 10-12
Walter’s Memorial AME Zion Church
12 Gregory street Bridgeport
Vaccine clinic
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.