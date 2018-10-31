HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A senate candidate is facing criticism after sending out a controversial campaign advertisement.
Tuesday, faith leaders from all denominations said they'll be coming together to denounce it.
The battle for the state's 9th district senate seat between Democrat Matt Lesser and Republican Ed Charamut has been contentious.
But now, some said Charamut went too far.
His campaign sent out the mailer that grabbed national attention.
It showed Lesser with cash in his hands and a crazed look on his face.
The ad is being denounced by some as anti-Semitic.
Lesser said he wa shocked to see it and called it deeply upsetting.
Charamut said it wasn't meant to be hateful, but to draw a contrast between the fiscal conservatism of both candidates.
Meanwhile, the Anti-Defamation League, The Republican Party Chairman and many Democrats condemned the flyer.
Quinnipiac Prof. Anat Biletzskiy said it feeds into old stereotypes.
"It’s harmful because you are mudslinging because you are putting down certain groups and saying they’re the bad guys," Biletzskiy said. "You don’t do that in any sort of decent society."
The faith leaders will be gathering at 11 a.m. at Center Church in Hartford to officially condemn it.
