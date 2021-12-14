NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Faith's Toy Drive delivered more than 5,000 toys to Yale New Haven Children's Hospital on Tuesday morning.
Channel 3’s cameras were rolling as those toys were unloaded.
Over the weekend people dropped off toys for the drive.
The effort, started by a girl named Faith Tremblay, is one of the largest single toy drives in Connecticut.
The event was started back in 2016 when Faith was in the hospital for three weeks.
After she came home, she decided to start a toy drive.
More than 45 area businesses, as well as donors from all around, helped to make this year's event a success.
