HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A bill being considered by lawmakers would make it a crime in Connecticut to misrepresent an animal as a service animal.
Those in favor of the bill argue that some people have been pretending their animals are service animals to obtain the special treatment of people with legitimate disabilities.
According to the bill, in order for an animal like a dog to be a service dog, it would have to be trained to be one.
"No person shall misrepresent a pet dog as a service dog or service dog in training for the purpose of obtaining any rights or privileges afforded persons with disabilities who are accompanied by service dogs," the proposal states.
Anyone who violates it by falsely claiming otherwise or outfitting the animal with a fraudulent special cape, vest or leash could be subject to an infraction and a $90 fine.
If approved, the law would go into effect on July 1, 2019.
