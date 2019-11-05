(WFSB) – It’s the season for raking leaves, but the rush is on for some landscapers to get the job done due to the possibility of some rain and even snow in the forecast.
Leaf blowers and mowers were running strong on Tuesday as yards are continuing to be cleaned up.
“Everyone wants to get their fall cleanup this week before the snow. The leaves dropped last week because of the heavy rain, and everyone wants to get them done right away,” said Chris Ahlgreen.
Crews with Ahlgreen Landscaping are out in full force, as they want to beat the possibility of rain or snow at the end of the week.
Many want it done before the cold really hits.
“Trying to get as many fall clean ups ad we can before the snow we are expecting and getting ready for snow at the same time,” Ahlgreen said.
The crews were out all day in the Southington area, and they have 24 jobs to complete. They said each job takes between one and four hours to complete.
“It’s a good time to get the clean-up done, but with the wet conditions, makes it hard to pick up and blow the leaves. Not as easy,” Ahlgreen said.
Another must to get your yard prepared for winter is cleaning out your gutters.
In Waterbury, crews were cleaning leaves out of gutters.
