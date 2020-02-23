TORRINGTON, CT (WFSB) -- Two LifeStar helicopters have been requested to help several people who fell through the ice at a pond in Torrington on Sunday, according to an official.
At least four people were rescued at Burr Pond.
Fire crews and police were called to the scene on Burr Mountain Road around 11:15 a.m.
The pond is part of Burr Pond State Park, a well known family-friendly swimming area in the summer months.
