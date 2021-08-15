BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - Friends, loved ones, and fellow firefighters will get to pay their pay respects to a firefighter who gave the ultimate sacrifice last week.
Calling hours for Burlington Firefighter Colin McFadden will be from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Funk Funeral Home at 35 Bellevue Avenue in Bristol this coming Wednesday.
McFadden's funeral will be held the following day at 11 a.m. at St. Matthew Church, located at 120 Church Avenue, in Bristol.
He will be laid to rest at St. Joseph Cemetery at 522 Terryville Avenue, also in Bristol.
McFadden died after suffering critical injuries while working to help put out a massive blaze in New Hartford last week.
