HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- A Connecticut State Police sergeant who died in the line of duty during the remnants of Ida was laid to rest on Thursday.

Sergeant Brian Mohl, a 26-year veteran with the CT State Police, was swept away by flood waters in Woodbury last Thursday.

During his funeral on Thursday, he was described as a man who was dedicated, honorable, and respected, but that wasn't all.

"It’s hard for me to wrap my head around the fact that my brother is gone. It’s harder still to think about how he left this world alone in a stormy night. But it’s harder yet that I can’t imagine that Brian won’t be with us to create more family memories for the rest of our lives," Mohl's sister Laura Mohl Singh said during his funeral on Thursday.

The funeral began at 11 a.m. Thursday at the Xfinity Theater in Hartford.

A gun salute followed by TAPS honored him.

Based on the eulogies heard on Thursday, Mohl was the same person whether in uniform or not.

He was known for being kind, compassionate and supportive. He could also be straightforward.

Mohl was also a devout family man, a devoted father and husband, and a colleague you could lean on.

"Brian, please know you made a difference in the lives of others and we will continue to carry that mission and your memory forever in our hearts and minds," said CT State Police Col. Stavros Mellekas.

Being a trooper, along with two of his siblings, that’s what they always wanted to be growing up.

Law enforcement from around the U.S. paid their respects to Mohl, some traveling as far as New Mexico.

A wake was also held at the Xfinity Theater on Wednesday where a long line of uniformed men and women honored the memory of Sgt. Mohl while offering their condolences to his family.

Officers from police departments across the state and beyond paid their respects on Wednesday, including New York State Police.

"He was a man of honor. A man of valor. Very wise man and a man who loved his family," CT State Trooper Pedro Muniz said during Mohl's wake on Wednesday.

Two of Mohl’s brothers are members of the New York State Police force.

They say it was in important support Connecticut State Police during this time.

“We all act in solidarity with one another because we know in these very difficult times, we just have to be together and show support so we can get through these very difficult times,” said New York State Police Sgt. James Whittel.

Mohl entered the State Police academy in 1994 and worked at several troops before arriving to Troop L in Litchfield.

Brad Cole of K9 First Responders brought Niko to help troopers cope during the services.

The group is a crisis intervention team where trained handlers use dogs to connect with first responders who’ve experienced psychological trauma.

“We have met with some people who are directly involved in the incident. So, they’re able to see us again, reconnect and be able to have a moment of respite,” Cole said.

Cole coordinated with other law enforcement to have more handlers and trained dogs be at Wednesday’s visitation.

While the healing begins, many troopers are remembering Mohl as a leader.

“Twenty-six years under his belt. He knew what he was doing, and he knew how to do it well,” Muniz said.

The State Police Union has set up a fund to help Mohl’s family after it received several inquiries from fellow troopers, other law enforcement officers, and the public asking how they could provide financial assistance.

Anyone wishing to donate can search for the Venmo account “@csp-union” or a check can be sent to the Connecticut State Police Union, with a notation stating “Sgt. Brian Mohl.”

Donations can be mailed to: Sgt. Brian Mohl Fund, c/o CSPU, 500 Main Street, East Hartford, CT 06118.

"The State Police Union will work tirelessly to honor and pay tribute to Sergeant Mohl for the sacrifice he made to fulfill his oath of office as a State Trooper. We ask you to keep Sergeant Mohl, his family, and his Brother and Sister Troopers in your thoughts and prayers during this terribly difficult time," the union said in a press release.