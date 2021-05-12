NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- The city of New Haven is remembering a hero.
Ricardo Torres Jr., a firefighter who lost his life while battling a fire early Wednesday morning, always wanted to be a firefighter.
“Today, we lost one of our own Ricardo Torres who was doing the job he always dreamed of doing,” said Patrick Cannon, IAFF Local 825.
An emotional news conference on Wednesday afternoon began with a prayer. Hours earlier, the firehouse fought alongside Torres. They later hung a bunting in his memory.
To the world, he was Ricardo Torres, but he went by “Rico” in his inner circle.
The firefighter was just shy of reaching two years with the department.
The grief filled the garage at the fire department’s headquarters on Wednesday, as people comforted each other.
The loss not quite comprehended as some spoke of Torres in the present tense.
“Firefighter Torres is a son, he’s a brother, he’s a husband, he’s a father and he’s a hero,” said New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker.
That hero left behind a young family, and was expecting another child.
“Ricardo, from when he was a baby, wanted to be a firefighter. The kid did last night what we do in every day, and every day we sign up to risk our lives,” said Dan DelPrete, IAFF Local 825.
As the department reflects on Torres’ ultimate sacrifice, the fire chief reflected on a saying Wednesday afternoon, saying “I read somewhere ‘No greater love hath that man or woman that they laid down their life for a friend’.”
Those of faith who have loved ones working as first responders may be familiar with that bible verse.
As many are asking how they can support Torres’ family and the New Haven Fire Department, many of his peers ask for kind thoughts or prayers.
The New Haven fire union said it plans to set up scholarship funds for Torres' children.
A GoFundMe has been set up to support Torres' family, and can be found by clicking here.
