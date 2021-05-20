NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A firefighter who died while battling a fire in New Haven was laid to rest on Thursday.

New Haven firefighter Ricardo Torres was killed fighting a house fire on Valley Street on May 12.

Thousands turned out on Thursday to pay their respects at his funeral.

A morning procession left the New Haven Fire Department and arrived at St. Mary's Church on Hillhouse Avenue just after 10 a.m.

“You have no idea, no matter how big the call or small, what God is calling you to do; but God needs you, but on May 12 on Valley Street, God needed Ricardo to answer the call, he needed Ricardo to do what firefighters do, and he did, no greater love," said Deacon Martin O'Connor, who is a retired New Haven fire chief.

Torres was 30 years old, and leaves behind his wife Erica, his soon-to-be 1-year-old son Oliver, and another baby boy due in August, along with a legacy of service and sacrifice.

Now, a family and fire department are left to support one another, while dealing with unimaginable pain.

“Ever since I've lost you, I wake up every single day with guilt and sadness and pain over all the things I didn't get to say," his wife Erica said during the service on Thursday.

Family and fellow firefighters described Torres as driven, compassionate, motivated, and someone who was always smiling.

Adding he fulfilled a childhood dream when he became a firefighter just two years ago.

“I may never understand why it happens. The world is in chaos; the world needed a hero and God picked you, rest in eternal peace my beautiful son," said Torres' mother Cathy Foster-Mendez.

Family, friends, and firefighters from around the country gathered to honor his memory.

The many people who love him said they will make sure that while he is gone, his memory will carry forward.

“Ricardo will be amongst us and a part of us forever. Rest in peace. We'll take it from here," New Haven Fire Chief John Alston said during the service.

After the service ended, several fire departments across the state honored Rico with a rolling tribute, lining each overpass from New Haven to Hartford, saluting the procession all the way to Hartford where Torres will be buried.

Gov. Ned Lamont and Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz called firefighting a brotherhood. They said they were struck by the number of firefighters in attendance.

New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker said he expected there to be between 3,000 and 8,000 people in New Haven on Thursday in support of Torres and his family.

"We have seen an outpouring of support from the community around Connecticut and across the nation," Elicker said.

Donations are still being collected for the Torres family. Learn more here.