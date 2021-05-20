NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - This morning, our state is saying goodbye to a hero.
New Haven firefighter Ricardo Torres was killed last week while battling a house fire.
Today, family, friends, and firefighters from around the country are gathering to honor his memory.
Ricardo Torres’ brothers and sisters with the New Haven Fire Department are still mourning this heartbreaking loss.
He was just 30 years old when he died, but today, the many people who love Rico will make sure that while he is gone, his memory will carry forward
Firefighter Ricardo Torres, known as Rico to his friends, died heroically last week battling a fire on Valley Street.
He leaves behind a wife, a young son, and another baby on the way, along with a legacy of service and sacrifice.
Today, that legacy will be honored across the state.
Rico’s loved ones will a private funeral at 10 a.m. in New Haven.
Several roads will be closed in New Haven beginning at 9 a.m., including Hillhouse Avenue, Grand Avenue, State Street, and Trumbull Street.
After the service ends, several fire departments across the stare will honor Rico with a rolling tribute, lining each overpass from New Haven to Hartford, saluting the procession all the way until Rico arrives at his final resting place in Hartford.
Donations are still being collected for the Torres family. You can learn more here.
