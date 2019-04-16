East GRANBY, CT (WFSB) - A portion of Route 20 is closed in East Granby because of a fallen tree.
According to state police, the road is closed between East Street and Kripes Road.
Troopers said the tree came down on power lines.
They expected the closure to last through the Tuesday morning commute and possibly end around noon.
They recommended using East Street to Nicholson Road then to Bradley Park Road as a detour.
For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.
