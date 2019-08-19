EAST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – A fallen tree has closed part of Route 80 in East Haven early Monday morning, police said.
Police say the tree fell on the hood of a vehicle near 580 Foxon Road. Two people were in the car and taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
The East Haven Police Department says crews are working to remove the tree and repair power lines. They are hopeful the scene will be clear for rush hour.
A detour is set up at Mill Street and North High Street.
