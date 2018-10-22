EAST WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - Police report that a fallen tree has closed a portion of a road in East Windsor on Monday morning.
They said Rye Street is closed between Pine Drive and Omelia Road.
The tree took down a number of utility poles and wire, police said.
They said the road is expected to remain closed throughout the day.
There was no report of injuries.
For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.
