Fallen tree damages home in Somers Rob Polansky Rob Polansky Digital Content Producer Author twitter Author email Posted 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email 1 of 2 A tree in Somers that fell during this week's storm struck and damaged a house in Pinney Road. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save SOMERS, CT (WFSB) - A tree in Somers that fell during this week's storm struck and damaged a house. It happened on Pinney Road. A Channel 3 crew was able to take photos of the damage.There's no word on injuries. Copyright 2019 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tags Somers Photo Crew Photography Tree Pinney Road Injury Damage Rob Polansky Digital Content Producer Author twitter Author email Follow Rob Polansky Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Articles Videos ArticlesEarly Warning Weather ForecastControversial assignment removed from Wolcott school’s classroom'Wheel of Fortune' contestant uses his intro to say he's trapped in a loveless marriage2 high school students killed in overnight crashNTSB releases preliminary report on deadly vintage plane crash20-year-old man accused of using ‘McLovin’ fake ID to drink at barMan drives to police station with body in car, admits to killing 4 people10-year-old girl dies after being thrown from carnival ride at New Jersey festivalTeen in deadly wrong-way crash drove with suspended licenseCommunity being asked to attend funeral for U.S. Army veteran who had no family Videos
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.