MERIDEN, CT (WFSB)--I-91 was shut down between exits 15 and 16 due to fallen wires from the Murdock Avenue overpass.
Fire Department reported arcing burning on the roadway.
I-91 Southbound opened lanes first with Northbound opening soon after.
Highway is completely open now.
