(WFSB) -- Paranormal investigator Lorraine Warren passed away Thursday night at the age of 92.
Lorraine and her husband Ed have been “considered America’s preeminent experts on the subject of spirits and demonology,” for over 50 years.
Her husband died in 2006.
In Facebook post, her son-in-law said Lorraine died peacefully in her home.
“Lorraine touched many lives and was loved by so many. She was a remarkable, loving, compassionate and giving soul. To quote Will Rogers, she never met a person she didn’t like,” the post said.
The couple investigated thousands of hauntings, many of which were inspiration for movies, like the Amityville and Conjuring film series.
The Warrens lived in Monroe, CT.
