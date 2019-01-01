(WFSB) – The new year brought new babies across the state just after the ball dropped.
Yale-New Haven Hospital welcome a baby boy at 12:54 a.m. to Sharleene Russell of Hamden. The hospital said the baby boy weighed in at 3 pounds and this is Russell’s fourth child.
Waterbury Hospital welcomed three new babies after the clock hit midnight.
The first baby was born at 2 a.m., the second at 4:14 a.m. and the third at 5:02 a.m.
The Hospital of Central Connecticut in Bristol welcomed their first baby at 1:16 a.m. to parents Anna and Brian McNeil. Baby, Noelle, weighed 5 pounds 12.8 ounces.
"We're so excited to welcome out baby girl on New Year's Day,” the McNiel’s said.
Hartford Hospital's first baby of 2019 arrived at 1:03 a.m. Kevin weighed in at 6 pounds 15 ounces to parents Briana and Kevin.
A family at Charlotte Hungerford Hospital welcomed a baby girl at 1:20 a.m. Corina Scott Mocaby weighed in at 7 pounds, 13 ounces to parents Anne and Josh.
A family at Midstate Medical Center got their New Year's baby at 1:24 a.m. Penelope Quinn was born weighing 8 pounds, 9 ounces to parents Charles and Alyssa Johnson.
“Overjoyed to ring in the New Year with our first child," said the Johnson's.
At Backus Hospital in Norwich, Lianna Noelle Rob was the hospital's first baby of 2019. She arrived at 3:19 a.m. to parents Alexandra and Stephen Robin. Big sister, Vera, 3, was very excited to have a baby sister.
