ENFIELD, CT (WFSB) -- As the list of school closures mounts amid the coronavirus outbreak, families are adjusting to this unprecedented precaution.
On Friday, there were empty playgrounds and darkened classrooms, as many students across the state were home for the day, and many will be for the next two weeks.
The new reality means parents will be forced to work from home, if possible.
Parent Chris Mangino said on Friday he’s lucky enough to be able to do so, while relying on outside help.
“We’re getting through by doing daycare. So, we still have daycare but again, it’s just an added expense we weren’t ready for,” Mangino said.
As another backup, some grandparents said they’re stepping up to fill the void while parents work.
Several students were given distance learning packets, and others gravitated towards online learning.
Online learning resources like ABC Mouse are taking advantage of this trend, offering subscription deals for parents.
However, for anyone wanting to lessen the screen time over what’s presumed to be at least a two-week closure, Amato’s Toys and Hobby can help offer alternative activities without ever stepping inside.
“Starting this weekend, Amato’s Toy and Hobby in Middletown is offering curbside pickup,” said Diane Gervais.
Districts are working closely with local health directors and town leaders regarding school closures and when classes will resume.
