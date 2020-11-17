GALES FERRY, CT (WFSB) – As families downsize for Thanksgiving plans, some are also letting someone else do the cooking.
The smell of hot apple crisp fills the air at Holmberg Orchards Farm Store. Manager Amy Holmberg is not only offering the signature item this Thanksgiving, but customers can also order ready to cook turkeys from Ekonk Turkey Farm in Moosup.
“The turkey will be just a fresh turkey, not frozen though. It’s a free-range fresh turkey they could pick up the week of Thanksgiving,” Holmberg said.
Not only can you order your turkey, but you can get yams, onions, potatoes, carrots, and much more at Holmberg’s.
During the pandemic, families are expected to have smaller gatherings.
“We just made it more strictly family this year, but you get together with family, you know it’s still a nice time. Still do in the midst of everything else that’s going on,” said Beth Hastings.
At Rodney Green’s Olde Thymes Restaurant in Norwich, his pies are popular too, but as families shrink their list of Thanksgiving table guests, they’re calling for turkey dinner take-out with all the fixings.
“We’ll be ready to serve 400 to 500 meals. I think that will be enough,” Green said.
Another trend at Holmberg’s this Thanksgiving is people aren’t ordering large pie orders, just one to two pies.
