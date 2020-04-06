HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Family members of people in prison protested outside of the governor's mansion in Hartford on Monday.
They demanded that inmates be released from prison and jails during the coronavirus pandemic.
Protesters were in their vehicles to comply with social distancing.
As of Monday, 21 inmates at 6 facilities tested positive for COVID-19.
Those facilities include Bridgeport CC, Corrgian-Radgowski, Hartford CC, New Haven CC, Carl Robinson CI, and Willard Cybulski.
At 12 facilities, 32 staff members tested positive for COVID-19. The facilities include Bridgeport CC, Cheshire CI, Corrigan-Radgowski, Garner CI, Hartford CC, MWCI, New Haven CC, Osborn CI, Carl Robinson CI, York CI, Parole, and the Training Academy.
DOC said 16 inmates have tested negative.
The American Civil Liberties Union filed a lawsuit last week on behalf of inmates that were either due to be released soon or had serious underlying conditions.
It sought the release of specific prisoners to help ease the prison population, which in turn would curb the spread of the virus.
The Department of Correction said last week that it continues concerted efforts to responsibly release eligible offenders. As a result, the current offender population on April 1 was 11,840, which was a decrease of 210 individuals from March 25.
The DOC said it took several steps to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus, including the suspension of outside visits, wellness checks of anyone entering the building, ongoing disinfecting efforts, all new intakes being placed in 14-day isolation units, and the reduction of inter-facility transfers.
