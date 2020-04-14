(WFSB) -- A Department of Correction inmate passed away after contracting coronavirus, officials said on Monday.
The offender, who has only been identified as a man in his 60s, passed away Monday.
He was initially tested for the presence of the virus on April 6 after showing symptoms. Test results came back positive on April 9.
Officials said he was taken to the UConn Health Center for treatment on April 8. The man had pre-existing underlying medical conditions.
He had last entered the correctional system on March 13, 2019 and was serving a two-year sentence for Criminal Possession of a Firearm.
“Although the offender was approved, last month, for discretionary release into the community, an appropriate home sponsor could not be located by the offender. As a result, the offender would have had no place to stay upon release and remained in the facility,” officials said in a press release.
His maximum release date was March 12, 2021.
“My sympathies go out to the offender’s family,” said Department of Correction Commissioner Rollin Cook. “One death is too many, he joins the more the approximately 600 Connecticut residents who have lost their lives to this tragic disease. We will continue to do everything possible to keep the offenders and staff safe.”
Now, families are demanding the release of some inmates following the death.
The DOC says it's trying to prioritize releases for those who are eligible, but it is still not in favor of a mass release in line with what some advocates are calling for.
Instead, the department is taking steps to protect inmates. Men who test positive will be taken to Northern Correctional Institution in Somers. There are also no visitors allowed, new inmates are quarantined for 14 days, there's a reduction in transfers, and anyone going into the prison is screened.
For women inmates inside York and juveniles inside Manson Youth Correctional Institution, they can't be taken to Norther, so instead they will be isolated inside their current facilities.
On April 6, there were just 21 inmates who had tested positive for the virus. One week later, the number went up to 166.
Advocates for release plan to continue protests. They were outside the governor's mansion on Monday, then York and Corrigan Radgowski prisons. On Tuesday, they were here outside Hartford Superior Court, saying this death only heightens their fears.
“I absolutely believe that this person would still be alive today if the governor had heeded our warnings and done something meaningful a month ago,” said David McGuire, executive director for the state’s ACLU chapter.
As of Tuesday, the DOC said a total of four correctional staff members who contracted the virus has been medically cleared and returned to work. Additionally, a total of 45 offenders who contracted COVID-19 have left the isolation unit and returned to their appropriate facilities.
Everybody’s using the virus to enhance their own agenda. Prisoners families, abortion activists, Christian hating politicians, gun hating advocates, money for illegals.
