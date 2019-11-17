NORWICH, CT (WFSB) -- Six tenants are displaced from their home on Sunday afternoon following a heavy fire in Norwich on Sunday.
More then 45 firefighters from multiple departments were called to battle a fire at a multi-family home on Otrobando Avenue in Norwich at about 12:17 p.m.
Officials told Channel 3 a firefighter, who officials said, was under the weather was relieved from his efforts after he overheated.
Norwich Mayor Peter Nystrom told Channel 3 he was in the area putting out signs for an upcoming holiday event when he said he saw smoke along the ridge of the roof. Mayor Nystrom said he and another couple who also saw the smoke, pulled over and helped the some of the tenants out of the building.
"There’s a window on the right of it and the flames were rolling along the ceiling right back towards the end of the property," described Mayor Nystrom.
Officials said some of the tenants' pets were able to be rescued, nut one dog perished in the fire.
Investigators are working to determine the cause and origin of the home is unknown.
Stay with Channel 3 for updates as this story is developing.
