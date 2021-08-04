MIDDLEFIELD, CT (WFSB) – The Sunflower Maze at Lyman Orchards is open for the season.
This is the 15th year that the maze has been open, and it helps out a great cause.
The maze features 350,000 blooming sunflowers, and is about 3 acres in size, taking you about 30 minutes to get through.
During your walk amidst the sunflowers, you’ll see butterflies and yellow finches with the surrounding orchard hills as a beautiful and scenic backdrop.
“The sunflowers themselves, there’s just such an attraction. People love to come out and take pictures and be amongst the sunflowers,” said John Lyman, executive vice president of Lyman Orchards.
He said the planning starts months in advance, and this year’s theme is a tribute to the children’s show Arthur.
“We plant the sunflowers usually around Memorial Day and we do the cutting usually two or three weeks later. And then they continue to grow,” he said.
The maze also benefits the Connecticut Children’s Medical Center, as $1 from each ticket sold gets donated.
“Oh, we loved it. We loved walking through, seeing all the different colors of the sunflowers. The girls liked doing each of the trivia questions that they have at each of the posts,” Stephanie Werdmann of Monroe said on Wednesday.
She and her three daughters enjoyed going through the maze again this year.
The Sunflower Maze will be running through the end of August and is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
For more information, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.