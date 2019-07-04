NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) – New Britain hosts one of the biggest and best fireworks displays in the state, but the Great American Boom is about so much more.
Even before the first firework exploded in the Fourth of July night sky, families were having a very different kind of blast.
“I love the music, I love the carnival for the kids,” said Mica Johnson of Hartford.
Around 30,000 people packed Stanley Quarter Park for this year’s Great American Boom.
Some went for the rides and some went for the food.
“My favorite food is the fried dough. I just had it, it’s wonderful,” said Jamaal Gibson.
But, by far the most magical moments were comprised of families just spending quality time together on this Independence Day.
“My husband is a police officer in New Britain, so he works here, and we can spend time with him as we celebrate the holiday,” said Marcy Milhomens.
At the end of the day, thousands of families were able to stare up in amazement at the fireworks show.
“It reminds me of Fourth of July’s in the past when my father would light fireworks for me and my cousin. And now that I’m grown up and have my own children, I take them to see the fireworks,” Gibson said.
If you missed the show in New Britain, several towns are hosting fireworks over the next couple of days.
To see a full list of fireworks shows, click here.
