ESSEX, CT (WFSB) - It's Mother's Day, which means many headed out to restaurants to take their moms out for some food.
For restaurants, today was the money making holiday they were counting on, while, for families, it's the first big holiday they could gather safely.
Cheers to a gathering a year in the making.
For the Boland family, today was double the celebration.
"It’s my 80th birthday and these are all my children and grandchildren, and we have been here since Friday," New Jersey resident Carol Boland tells us.
Boland says she hasn't seen some of her loved ones in over a year, but thanks to the vaccines and constant testing, her family felt ready for this reunion of seventeen at the Griswold Inn.
"It’s really a wonderful feeling and hopefully we see the rest of the year continue to be safe, and we can start partying," stated Boland.
As for the Stantons, they grabbed some lunch outside before heading to see their family.
"To give them a hug. That’s a biggie. That means a lot," Judith Stanton of Stonington explained.
"We got a gift from our kids, an iPad, so we have been able to Zoom," Ted Stanton of Stonington says.
As for the restaurant, today was about bouncing back after a big loss on Easter.
"We had to shut down, because we didn’t have the staff. We couldn’t clear enough staff to open Easter morning. They hadn't all been tested, because of the potential exposure," Geoffrey Paul of the Griswold Inn explained.
Geoffrey says they plan on serving more than 350 people today based on reservation numbers.
"People are comfortable with a little more space, so while we may reorient the tables slightly, I don’t think we're going to go back to the density we used to have," added Paul.
With masks and social distancing in place, the Griswold Inn is also excited about the May 19 lift of all business restrictions.
