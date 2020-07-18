NORTH HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - As the temperature stays hot this weekend, people will seek relief.
DEEP opened up additional inland swimming locations this weekend.
"It's a good, little lake. We really enjoy it," Middlefield resident Peter Keast tells us.
Made more enjoyable with some additions by the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection.
"It feels like the beach now, because of the sand," Bridgeport resident Isis Hillaire explained.
DEEP created a temporary swimming area at eight locations across Connecticut.
"Like a natural swimming pool," continued Hillaire.
With the warm weekend ahead, state officials wanted to make sure families had enough places to cool down.
At Wharton Brook State Park, families had plenty of room to spread out.
It stayed that way.
This guy was the only person to quickly dip his toes in the water.
With no lifeguards on duty, DEEP still urges parents to be vigilant at all times.
For the Keast family though, the thought of swimming here doesn’t appeal.
"No, no it doesn't. It's very muddy and kelpy and I don't like it," says one park visitor.
"It's mostly what I end up catching actually. It's just freshwater seaweed, but fortunately, not trees and not my kids so that's the most important thing," said Keast.
Dad may not have caught either.
"Yes! We caught a big one!" exclaimed one park visitor
But the kids did.
Other visitors just wanted to get outdoors and stick to the shade.
"We just came out of work and thought we should pick up the dogs and go for a walk. It's beautiful outside," stated Hillaire.
Isis Hillaire says he will return to make the most of the makeshift paradise.
"I’d rather swim in here than at a beach," added Hillaire.
The DEEP commission recommends checking online before heading to a state park to make sure it’s not at full capacity or closed.
DEEP’s decision to open up additional inland swimming areas was already in the works, but it comes at a time when Rhode Island is discouraging visitors from Connecticut and Massachusetts from visiting its beaches this weekend.
Misquamicut State Beach in Rhode Island attracts more out of state visitors.
77% are from Connecticut.
The governor there reduced capacity at that location to 25% this weekend.
