(WFSB) – The first day of snow of the season meant hitting the slopes.
For many, it meant sledding.
The snow day meant a lot to kids, since they actually get snow days this year.
There’s always something magical about the first snow day of the season. Well, sort of.
“Magical about the first snow? you get a sore back from shoveling. That's for starters, no, it's always cool, the first snowstorm, the first fresh snow," said Steve of West Hartford. "The first fresh snow. Emilia's been waiting for this for, for, since the winter started, so we finally have it."
Once Winter Storm Alfie cleared way, many flocked to Elizabeth Park in Hartford to get their sledding in.
Even though school was canceled, many headed over to Farmington High School to sled down its hill.
Today’s snow day was very special for kids.
Last year, even when a storm hit, remote learning protocol was put in.
To have real snow days this year meant a lot, even for the parents.
“I love that the kids still have the opportunity to go outside and play. Remote learning isn't for everybody and although we need to have it for a lot of reasons, it's really nice they get an actual day to just play,” said Nadina Juarez-Montiel, of Farmington.
Every family Eyewitness News talked to Friday agreed and hope this is the trend for the rest of the season.
"Hopefully, it's supposed to be a mild winter according to the farmer's almanac. So, we'll see, we'll see how much we actually end up with. Hopefully a little bit more than 50 inches, but we'll get there," said Bryan Zoll of West Hartford.
"I think we've had the temperature, I think we had a really cold November and really, you know, really decent December. I love skiing so I'm just really happy we have the snow."
A lot of families have been out sledding for hours.
Some say they plan on staying until dinner time.
