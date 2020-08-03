MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - Monday marked 10 years since eight lives were lost when a gunmen opened fire at Hartford Distributors in Manchester.
Organizers held a memorial event on Monday.
“I got a call at 7:30 in the morning that he was shot,” recalled Joseph Cirigliano, who lost his brother Bryan Cirigliano in the shooting. “And I knew right then in my heart he was dead.”
Aug. 3, 2010 remains a day of heartache for Joseph Cirigliano.
“I remember that day from the minute we got up to moment we went to bed,” said Debbie Cirigliano, Bryan Cirigliano’s sister-in-law.
“I heard a lot of chatter over the scanner and I said, ‘what's going on,’” said Steven Cirigliano, Bryan Cirigliano’s cousin. “They said some stuff is going down at HDI.”
A Hartford Distributors employee shot and killed eight of his coworkers at the Manchester beer distributor warehouse.
Family and friends gather to grieve and heal every anniversary.
“You know it hurts coming here,” Steven Cirigliano said. “But as the day goes on, you know that you're not alone.”
As a group , they stand in silence for 8 seconds for the eight men who died, then and walk to the memorial for a prayer.
“And we try to get other people to talk, but it’s hard for people still after 10 years to express their feelings,” Joseph Cirigliano said.
Here’s now those who knew the victims remembered them as:
- Craig Pepin loved his daily crossword puzzles and coaching little league.
- Fran Fazio Sr. wanted to be remembered in happy times, a man dedicated to his job.
- Louis Felder was described as a man with fight and compassion.
- Victor James lived for his grandchildren and had a zest for life that made you want to be around him.
- Doug Scruton was a friend someone could always count on.
- Bill Ackerman was a huge UConn athletics fan.
- Ed Kennison was a girl dad.
- Bryan Cirigliano was described as he most caring brother, husband, and father.
“He's always in our hearts and thoughts,” Debbie Cirigliano said of Bryan Cirigliano.
“He was head of the union for a reason because he cared about his employees, he fought hard for them for raises and work practices,” Joseph Cirigliano said.
It was a bittersweet day for the families, a reminder of the loved ones they lost and the impact each one left behind.
