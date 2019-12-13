NEWTOWN, CT (WFSB) -- Saturday, Dec. 14, marks seven years since the tragedy at Sandy Hook Elementary School.
Some of those who lost loved ones are finding ways to make something good out of something so bad.
"Grief in general is unique to every single person,” said Jenny Hubbard, who will never stop grieving the loss of her daughter Catherine.
However, she found a special way to honor her child and bring happiness to others.
She has created a sanctuary in Newtown for families to learn about animals.
"We believe in that space, when people come here, people will feel that gentleness and connection with wildlife and the environment and with animals - they will feel Catherine,” Hubbard said.
Catherine, a spunky little redhead, loved animals.
Nelba Marquez Greene shares this same pain. Her daughter Anna Grace was also killed at Sandy Hook Elementary School.
She has started something called "Love Wins," a food and clothing drive which was held on Friday at Central Connecticut State University.
Some of the parents have focused their energies on gun safety and mental health issues, while others are honoring their children with kindness.
Hubbard says we have become a country in pain with so many mass shootings.
"It's a country that's hurting and for me, when I see another tragedy, it’s not so much activism or the political side, my heart breaks for the families,” she said.
Hubbard adds sometimes that day seems like a lifetime ago, but also feels like yesterday.
She plans to be at the special sanctuary on Saturday to honor her daughter.
