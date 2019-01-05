NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) – A new report shows officers involved in a shooting in New Britain in 2017 were justified in their actions.
The families of the suspects who were shot at by police will be holding a press conference on Saturday.
They are gathering to share their feelings about the Department of Justice report that cleared all the New Britain officers involved in the shooting.
In December of 2017 the city of New Britain was being terrorized by carjackers. Passengers were robbed at gunpoint, a woman was groped, and another was pistol whipped.
On the night of December 14th police spotted a green Toyota Paseo with New Hampshire plates, matching the description of the suspect’s car.
When the driver attempted to flee, five police officers fired 28 shots. The exchange left the 20-year-old driver Zoe Dowdell dead and the two teen aged passengers hurt.
The pair remain in jail awaiting their next court date.
In the last three years, there have been 10 cases in Connecticut where officers were cleared in police shootings that ended in death, including this one in New Britain.
New Britain Mayor Erin Stewart said in a statement: “The loss of any life is tragic and painful. We have been praying, and continue to pray, for everyone involved. The families, the City police officers, and the community collectively have been anxious over the release of this report. Now that it has been released, we will take the opportunity to thoroughly read it. We will then begin our own administrative investigation to determine whether any of our city policies were violated.”
The New Britain Police Chief says all five officers are still on restricted duty as an internal investigation is conducted. The investigation could take weeks.
The families of the suspects are gathering Saturday morning at the corner of Chapman Street and Chapman Court where they will discuss their take on the latest report.
The report of the officer-involved shooting can be found here.
