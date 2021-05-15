NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - New Haven firefighter Lt. Samod Rankins is currently battling for his life inside a Bridgeport hospital.
His family today tells us he is recovering inside the burn unit and was recently taken off a ventilator.
This happened after a terrible fire that killed firefighter Ricardo Torres on Wednesday.
The family of fallen firefighter Ricardo Torres and Lt. Samod Rankins locked arms in front of a New Haven church to pray.
Today, the Torres family is in mourning after this father, son, and hero was killed on Wednesday.
"He was a good boy. He was a good man. He loved and cared about everyone. If anybody would have laid down their life for someone else, it was Ricardo," Ricaordo's mom, Cathy Foster-Mendez, tells us.
Cathy remembers her son as the person that would do anything for anyone.
"Always trying to tell everybody be your best, rise up. He will be greatly missed," says Foster-Mendez.
As for the Rankins family, they are praying for a recovery miracle.
Joe J. Davis is the lieutenant's great uncle and says Samod, also known as 'Nuke', is recovering.
"He has come a long way, thank God, but he still has a long way to go. Very hopeful he will be full recovered, but it's going to be a long journey," said Davis.
Samod and Torres were inside the deadly fire Wednesday morning.
They were unconscious inside the flames when search and rescue teams found them.
Torres died of the injuries, but Rankins was sent to a burn unit at Bridgeport Hospital.
"He FaceTimed me while he was going into the hospital room, screaming at me to call his mother and then when I arrived on the scene, he FaceTimes me again, and they were getting ready to intubate him and he was yelling at her phone number to me to call, 'Call my mom. Call my mom'," retired New Haven Fire Captain Gary Tinney explained.
Gary says he was a mentor to Rankins and says, like Torres, Samod is all about helping others, and as a former New Haven Fire captain, Gary wants his former department to know they aren't alone.
"Reach out to folks, because it's a stressful job. Folks think we are concerned about the fire outside, but it's the fire within and dealing with mental and psychological issues. Seeing deaths and in a bad position, it takes its toll," continued Tinney.
"Thank you for the support. Thank you for the space. Thank you for the prayers. Just continue to pray for us, because this next week is going to be hard," added Foster-Mendez.
