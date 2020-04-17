(WFSB) – Some nursing homes have become hotspots for the coronavirus as elderly patients, many with medical issues, are living in close quarters.
That has family members worried and those feared are magnified by the fact that they also can’t talk with their loved ones.
Visitors aren’t allowed in, but most of all they say they want to know what’s being done to protect their loved ones.
Mary Muto is worried about her 95-year-old mother who is in a nursing home.
As of Thursday, the Department of Public Health says 375 of Connecticut’s 971 COVID-19 fatalities are nursing home residents. Aside from their age, many have pre-existing conditions that increase their risk.
“She’s on oxygen now, she still has a bit of pneumonia, she’s got asthma, she doesn’t get up and get around. If she gets this, she’s done for,” Muto said about her mom.
Only five people under the age of 30 have had deaths linked to COVID-19 in Connecticut. By comparison, 218 deaths have been people in their 70s and another 539 were 80 or older.
Some nursing homes have already seen outbreaks. Gardner Heights Health Care in Shelton and Abbott Terrace Health Care in Waterbury both have 15 deaths as of Thursday. Whispering Pines in East Haven had 14.
Farmington based Athena Health Care owns Abbott Terrace. A company spokesperson said, “We are devastated that patients in our care have contracted this virus. We are doing all we can to treat them and our thoughts are with those patients inflicted with this virus and their loved ones.”
“Our concern is somebody somewhere must be dropping the ball for it to be 28 cases in a facility where it’s locked down,” Muto said.
Muto’s mother is in Bayview Health Care in Waterford, another Athena facility. The facility has also had one death. Muto doesn’t think the company is doing enough to protect residents.
The company responded saying, “We are committed to continuing to be as transparent as possible with our residents and families. We are sending weekly email updates and holding regular “Town Hall” conference calls and Zoom meetings, as we have done since early March.”
Muto says the company isn’t giving families enough information.
One other concern for patients like Muto’s mom is insurance. Muto’s mom checked into Bayview in February and she’s not on Medicaid yet, but with everything in lock down, Muto says it’s hard for her to get all the information she needs to apply.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.