BERLIN, CT (WFSB) -- Connecticut's governor is making more changes to sports teams because of the increase being seen in coronavirus cases.
With a lot of schools staying virtual, for many children, sports are their escape and a way to have a connection with their friends.
However, they’re no longer allowed to travel out of state to play, and they can’t host out-of-state teams either, so this ban could have an emotional impact on players.
RELATED: Connecticut youth sports teams prohibited from traveling out of state to play
It’s impacting several families, like the Reynolds family in Berlin.
Twelve-year-old Brayden, loves the game of ice hockey. He loves it so much, that he’s on a team in Boston.
“He’s been playing since he was 5,” said Mike Reynolds.
The whole family typically makes the trip, but because they live in Connecticut, and Brayden plays in Massachusetts, he couldn’t hit the ice this past weekend.
“To announce it on a Friday and have to tell a kid you can't play tomorrow, and who knows how long you will be out of hockey, is just disheartening as to how it came about,” Mike Reynolds said.
Due to the ongoing pandemic, there have been many changes to sports this season.
Massachusetts added a new set of rules on Friday, which is why Brayden couldn't play there, but Connecticut did the same on Monday.
For ice hockey players in Connecticut, local teams aren't allowed to travel out of state to play games, out-of-state teams aren't allowed in CT, all players must wear a mask on and off the ice, and spectators are limited.
Gov. Ned Lamont said out-of-state play is a super spreader.
“We're not having any of these interstate competitions at all. They've been a source of spread,” Lamont said.
However, the Reynolds family said it could be doing more harm than good.
“We are concerned about the emotional and social well-being of our child. This is definitely his favorite thing to do,” Mike Reynolds said.
An ice hockey team in Enfield said they have a handful of players who are on teams from out-of-state, and said they’re still trying to figure out what to do.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.