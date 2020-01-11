WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) - Puerto Rico was struck by a magnitude 5.9 earthquake early Saturday.
At Bradley International Airport, you've never seen so many heartwarming reunions as people relive what life is like in Puerto Rico following the quakes.
"It's been torture. We're all anxious," said Nancy Farwell of Bridgeport. "Nobody can rest. We cannot sleep."
The only thing Nancy Farwell wants to do is greet her parents after they flew to Connecticut from San Juan, Puerto Rico.
She says her parents live on the southern side of the U.S. territory, the communities hit hardest by the earthquakes.
"And ever since then, they’re just getting worse and worse to the point that they couldn’t stay in the house because of the shaking. So they would sleep in the car," Farwell said.
Tonight, her parents will sleep in a bed for the first time in a long time.
While dealing with delays, these passengers say they felt the earthquake Saturday morning at San Juan's airport.
"It was very uneasy for us. We didn’t know when we were getting home," said Sheila Rivera of New Haven.
The tremors already crumbled buildings, while crippling the electric grid throughout southern Puerto Rico.
The tremors not only rattled the island's infrastructure, but also nerves.
"She says she has no words because it’s been so difficult. It’s been really bad. No light. Nothing at all," Marilyn Rivera of Meriden said.
The recent quakes followed the strongest shake to hit the island in a century Tuesday.
