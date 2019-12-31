HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Thousands made Hartford’s First Night New Year celebration their destination to ring in 2020.
For decades, the Capital City has been the ideal location for family fun on New Year’s Eve.
Channel 3 spoke with dozens who said the mild weather, the start of a new decade, and the activities convinced them to join in the First Night festivities.
The Adams family from Derby made the drive to spend the afternoon at the Hartford Wolfpack game at the XL Center.
“I’m looking forward to seeing lots of goals,” said Tyler Adams. “Learning how to play hockey better. My gym class has a hockey unit,” said his sister, Kayla Adams.
The Wolfpack won the game 3-2. From there, revelers were invited to grab dinner, then ring in the new year at the Bushnell.
Channel 3 stopped by Salute on Trumbull Street and by 7 p.m., the restaurant was packed. Even the once closed Vito’s by the Park, reopened for one night only to host an Irish band. The space was repurposed to showcase music from all over the world, which is something event planners said they wanted to emphasize.
“It’s a happy surprise. I like Irish music,” said Branford resident, Angelo Castelluzzo.
But, the heart of Hartford’s First Night remains children’s activities, particularly a firework show at 6 p.m. When the show ended, families enjoyed the numerous free, family activities.
“I like the fireworks, I like the arts and crafts and stuff like that,” said West Hartford resident, Izabella Therion.
Izabella told Channel 3 her favorite activity at Hartford’s First Night is the skating rink, which has been a staple for 10 years and their biggest attraction.
“Everything here is free,” said Rink Director, Bob Crawford. “All the other rinks around the country charge, we wanted to make sure this was affordable and accessible to all.”
While Bushnell Park remains the hub for celebrations, just down the road at the Connecticut Children’s Medical Center, the hospital brought the party to patients and their families.
Officials dropped a 6 ft. illuminated ball from a 142 ft. in front of the windows of waiting families.
Jordan Dikegoros of J’s Restaurant pitched the idea to Hartford officials in 2019.
“Being in the hospital on the holidays stinks so we want to brighten their day and make their spirits bright,” explained Dikegoros.
The ball will drop again at Connecticut Children’s Medical Center again at midnight. Fireworks will illuminate the sky once again at midnight, too.
