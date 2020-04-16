WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) -- Of the 971 coronavirus deaths so far in the state, 38 percent of them are from homes caring for that most vulnerable group.
Families that have been impacted said these numbers, as bad as they are, are worse in reality.
“We would visit him from the outside window. From the outside window, I could clearly see that his breathing was labored,” said Larisa Zagorski, describing how she had to visit her father in a nursing home.
Her family is one of the many forced to change the ways they visit their loved ones.
In March, Connecticut was one of the first states to suspend nursing home visitations.
“In hindsight now, that was probably a good thing,” Zagorski said.
Even the most stringent policies wouldn’t keep residents safe.
Zagorski’s father’s Edward, a resident, for seven years at Kimberly Hall North in Windsor, first developed a fever.
“Ok, dad has a fever, he’s had a fever before, without a problem,” she explained.
Like medical professionals across the world, the staff at Kimberly Hall were dealing with this virus for the first time.
“They kept saying to us, we don’t have the personnel to do it. He doesn’t need fluids. We’re following the CDC guidelines. If we give him fluids, his lungs are going to fill up.
Then, the symptoms of the coronavirus took hold.
“His breathing was labored, his oxygen levels were beginning to fall,” Zagorksi said.
On Thursday, the state released numbers from Connecticut nursing homes, saying there are more than 1,700 cases among nursing homes across the state, and 375 deaths.
Officials say 11 percent of the nursing home population has been infected and two percent have died.
Zagorksi’s father died, but she says he likely hasn’t been counted in these stats, even though the symptoms were the same.
“Nobody told us my dad was tested for COVID, and he tested negative,” she said.
According to the state, Kimberly Hall has 17 cases and nine deaths. Several families said the Windsor home told them the number of deaths since the crisis started totals 27.
“Whether it’s related to corona or COVID, they’re treating everything as it is COVID, so I’m assuming it is,” Zagorksi said.
Families say accurate numbers matter because it’ll let other families know what could be in their future.
“It could very well be that these numbers are backdated a couple of weeks ago. Not today’s numbers. I want today’s numbers. I want to know what’s happening today,” she added.
The numbers released by the state were dated Wednesday at 8 a.m. Families said the nursing home’s goal is to get everyone tested, they just don’t have the tests.
