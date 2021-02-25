HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Frustration, anger and disappointment are three words that sum up what some local families said they’re feeling after learning their loved ones are now being pushed to a later date to get a COVID-19 vaccine.
Originally up next for the vaccine were people with underlying medical conditions, including those with disabilities.
Doctors said they have a higher chance of dying from COVID-19.
Now many have to wait after Gov. Ned Lamont changed the vaccine rollout scheduled to an age-based system.
An advocacy group now wants the state investigated, saying the group that was supposed to get their shots next is being discriminated against.
Down syndrome has never stopped 32-year-old Nicholas Glomb from doing what he loves.
“He works, he pays taxes, he votes,” said his mom Laura Glomb.
Before the pandemic, Nicholas was working part-time at a supermarket, and he owns his own business, a hot dog stand that was all put on hold because of his under lying medical conditions.
“It has been very, very difficult for him because he has been home. I mean home doing nothing for a yea,” Laura Glomb said.
He was up next to get the COVID-19 vaccine, but that quickly changed when Lamont switched the eligibility to a person's age.
Nick is now last, not allowed to sign up for a vaccine until early May.
“This isn't reasonable, and I think it's discriminatory, I really do,” Laura Glomb said.
So does the organization Disability Rights Connecticut. The advocacy group filed a formal complaint with the U.S. Office of Civil Rights, calling on the agency to investigate.
“They can't wait for this, and this is a matter of life and death for them,” said Deborah Dorfman, executive director of Disability Rights Connecticut.
When asked about those with underlying health issues at a press conference on Thursday, the Lt. Governor said “people over 55 will account for 75% of the population with comorbidities and health issues, so if we keep going like the governor has planned, we will take care of 75% of the population.”
However, that still leaves out Nick.
“I'm not saying my son should be ahead of everyone else, but he shouldn't be behind everyone else either,” Laura Glomb said.
There's an online petition going around that has been signed by hundreds of people, and can be found by clicking here.
Read the full complaint to the the U.S. Office of Civil Rights here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.