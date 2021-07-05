MYSTIC, CT (WFSB) – There’s nothing better than free stuff, and this summer, Connecticut residents can apply for free tickets to museums.
A record number of people visited Mystic Seaport this holiday weekend, like the Walton family of Hartford.
“We had tickets and they said the children go free, so we said we’d come out and enjoy a day,” said Myna Walton.
“It’s been a while since I’ve been here, so I had to come back here and refresh my memory,” said Lanny Turmon, of Hartford.
“It’s absolutely incredible to look out at the grounds today and where we were a year ago. We are so busy. So many more people,” said Dan McFadden, director of communications at Mystic Seaport Museum.
On the first day Connecticut made the program available, 1,200 people signed up.
The program allows children under 18 to get into Connecticut museums for free through Labor Day. Plus, at least one adult can join them. Participants also must be Connecticut residents, and must fill out a form online and order tickets in advance.
David Winkel said Monday that he loves the rich history of the Seaport, and explaining it to his grandson, connecting the generations.
“It’s been even more fun for me to tell the kids what I know,” he said.
The free state program is already making an impact because the number of guests visiting yesterday already doubled over the same time last year.
For more information, click here.
