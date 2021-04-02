(WFSB) – Friday kicked off a three-day Easter weekend for kids.
Several egg hunts were hosted across the state, including a drive-thru one by the Environmental Learning Centers of Connecticut.
Friday was a good day to hunt down Easter eggs in a warm car. The sky was overcast and there were flurries and cold weather across the state.
“Yeah, it was pretty cold, pretty cold out there. We got the heat blasting. At least we go to stay in the car,” said Laura Magisano.
Last year, egg hunts had to be canceled due to the pandemic and this year it was modified to a drive-thru format.
“It’s working. The response has been very positive from everyone that’s been coming through from far and wife. We’re just having a good time. We’re happy that we can offer something like this during these times,” said Erin O’Connell, Coordinator of Volunteer Services at Environmental Learning Centers of Connecticut.
Families took a leisurely drive around Scenic Lake counting Easter eggs. Kids got to see a bunch of characters including the Easter bunny.
“Well, he asked me how many Easter eggs I found, and we found 32 and he gave me this turtle,” said Riley Magisano.
Plus, there were plenty of animals to check out at the Indian Rock Nature Preserve.
“It was super fun and we had to go pretty so, and we saw animals and a huge clock,” said Luca Carson.
It was still a big turnout despite the flurries and cold.
For the other Easter egg hunts this weekend, the weather will improve. Saturday will be sunnier and milder, and temperatures will go up on Easter, but there will be some cloud cover.
