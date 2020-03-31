GUILFORD, CT (WFSB) -- The coronavirus has been especially hard for families with loved ones in senior living care.
Families are unable to visit their loved ones, making some feel isolated.
A Guilford woman is sharing how she is staying close with her parents, despite being apart right now.
Susan Laughlin has always been close with her parents, which is why when they couldn't live in their home anymore, she chose a place not too far away.
Her mom and dad, Hugh and Joan Schweitzer, were placed at Avery Heights. At first, they were living together in independent living.
"Shortly after they moved into an independent cottage, my mom had a stroke which triggered dementia,” Laughlin said.
Her mom is still at Avery Heights, but lives in a dementia care community.
She used to visit her mom all the time, but now she can’t.
"My son and I brought a meal up to my father on St. Patrick's Fay, some corned beef and cabbage, and we were stopped at the guard gate because that day they closed the unit,” Laughlin said.
Her dad understands why his daughter can’t visit, but her mom is confused.
"She doesn't understand we are not coming, and why we’re only on the picture on the phone,” Laughlin said.
She adds she’s doing the next best thing and uses her iPad to Facetime with her parents as much as possible.
Terri Sullivan started LifestyleCX, a company that helps seniors find the right care, and these days families are stressed more than ever.
"It’s really challenging right now because this group is completely vulnerable to the COVID-19, which is challenging for everybody,” Sullivan said.
"Just to not have human contact with anyone is tough on anybody, but somebody 85 or 86 and living alone is really tough,” Laughlin said.
Unfortunately, a lot of families are separated today, and it could take weeks, maybe months, before it changes. So, in the meantime, phones, laptops and computers are keeping them connected.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.