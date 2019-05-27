MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) - A beautiful tribute today in Middletown.
All day today families stopping by the state Veteran’s Cemetery to honor loved ones who fought for freedom.
It was a day of quiet remembrance and reflection at the state Veteran’s Cemetery on Memorial Day.
Grandma and grandson know this place well.
It’s section 31, where their loved one found his final resting place.
William Millner, an Army veteran served two tours in the Korean War.
“Lived the rest of his life out being a wonderful dad, a wonderful man and a wonderful grandfather,” said Tanya Millner.
Tanya Miller was lucky to call him dad. Her three boys remember their grandpa who would go on to work at Pratt and Whitney after his service.
They recognize the many brave men and women who never returned home.
“Those whose family members who did not come back we remember you. We think of you each day and we support you in any way that we can,” Tanya said.
Army veteran Stephen Andrews and his wife drink iced tea on Memorial Day in honor of his dad’s favorite summer time drink.
“My father served our country. He was Air Force. Military police K9 and he went behind enemy lines and rescued POWs,” said Andrews.
A day to reflect on the broad stripes and bright stars, on the price of freedom, and our military heroes.
“I value my freedom and I love this country,” Andrews said.
About 10,000 men and women are laid to rest at the states Veteran’s Cemetery.
