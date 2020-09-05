MADISON, CT (WFSB) - Health officials are staying vigilant this Labor Day weekend as families celebrate one of the biggest social gathering holidays in the U.S.
Before families flocked to Hammonasset Beach State Park in the afternoon, these friends outnumbered the crowd early morning.
"It's a good time to do it now. No people around. It gets really packed here," Ansonia resident Andy Mackenstein tells us.
It’s been awhile…
"Didn't find nothing yet," stated Mackenstein.
Since this treasure hunter spent time along the water.
Andy Mackenstein is visiting his daughter this holiday weekend.
"This is our first time back with her. She was too afraid that anybody comes around," continued Mackenstein.
The first time together, instead of a phone call, since the pandemic started.
Health officials with the Department of Public Health say people are starting to hold small gatherings with friends and family they haven’t seen in a while.
It could drive a spread in COVID-19 infections.
"Hanging out. Having a good time," Berlin resident Andrew Hrubiec says.
If you are planning to attend a gathering, stay within your bubble of trust.
That’s what these six couples are doing during their annual Labor Day camping trip.
"We’re a pretty tight group. We've already been kind of social distancing ourselves with each other the whole Summer so we're not really exposed to any new people," explained Hrubiec.
If you are interacting with people you haven’t seen in a while, try outside versus indoors, keep your distance, wear a face mask, and bring your own food.
"I don't see the big groups hanging out together as we have in years past. You do see some of the people who are out and about wearing masks," added Hrubiec.
Local health departments will be monitoring restaurants and other public places to make sure health guidelines are being followed.
