HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- As the government shutdown remains in effect, government agencies and families who rely on federally funded food assistance programs are looking for a resolution.
Channel 3 spoke with Senator Richard Blumenthal who visited a regional food bank, Foodshare, in Bloomfield on Tuesday afternoon.
Thousands of residents in Connecticut rely on food assistance programs, like the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, SNAP to supplement their meals.
“There is a reserve of $3 billion, that reserve will be exhausted in a matter of weeks and then there will be nothing,” said Senator Blumenthal.
As the government shutdown enters its 17th day, Democrats and President Trump remain in a standoff over funding to build a war along the U.S.-Mexico border.
“I’m here to say, we can disagree about a lot of things, the wall, whatever,” said Senator Blumenthal, “but, let's reopen the government so hungry people can enough to eat.”
Those enrolled in SNAP receive a card, similar to an ATM card to purchase necessities. Funding to that card is provided in part by the federal government, and while there exists funding, it is dwindling.
“If it comes February and they don't have their reimbursement on their cards, that's something they're going to feel,” said Foodshare President and CEO, Jason Jakubowski.
Jakubowski added the government shutdown is causing stress for families in need in our community.
“There's concern, there is growing concern and as you see with all these government shutdowns whether it's state, local or federal, as time goes on, I think more and more people pay attention,” explained Jakubowski.
Should the government shutdown continue, recipients will have to visit soup kitchens, local food pantries, or mobile food trucks.
Senator Blumenthal said he will continue to push for a resolve.
