WEST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - As the investigation into a West Haven police shooting changes hands, family and advocates want answers.
On Wednesday, a state trooper shot and killed a 19-year-old.
Police say the man carjacked someone at knife-point before leading them on a high-speed chase on the interstate.
The family is expected to meet with the state's Public Safety Commission.
But first, the family is expected to join a Martin Luther King, Jr Day event Monday.
Sunday, Channel 3 learned Mubarak Soulemane's family buried him Saturday. The 19-year-old's mother reportedly flew from Africa to lay him to rest.
"She is probably speechless, like most of us. How could something of this, happened to an individual that was pinned into his car?" said Reverend Dr. Boise Kimber.
Kimber, of the First Calvary Baptist Church, along with the Greater New Haven Clergy Association, invited the family for a Martin Luther King event.
The move follows rapidly changing developments since the incident last Wednesday.
In days, we have seen the body and dash cam videos while learning the Division of Criminal Justice is stepping in to investigate after concerns state police should not investigate its own troopers.
When asked if the move pointed to transparency, Kimber sounded hesitant.
"Don’t know. We’re meeting with them on Tuesday to discuss this and their role in this," he said.
What is known is troopers pursued Soulemane.
He is accused of using a knife during a carjacking in Norwalk.
After ramming into police cruisers, he got off an exit in West Haven where troopers boxed him in.
Video reveals state police smashed the passenger side window with a baton. Seconds before shots are fired, they used a taser.
Trooper Brian North fires several times into the car when it appears the man tries to reach for something in his waistband. Moments later, troopers uncovered a knife.
At Monday's event, we are told the civil rights group "National Action Network" is expected to be there. It's an organization tied to Reverend Al Sharpton.
From there, Soulemane's family is expected to meet with the Acting Chief State's Attorney, and the state's Public Safety Commission this week.
(1) comment
"Police say the man carjacked someone at knife-point before leading them on a high-speed chase on the interstate." That's how it started, and glad to hear that this thug is off the streets, off the grid, and won't burden taxpayers for life in prison. He got what he deserved. If you're not contributing to society, you're detracting from it. The planet is far too small for human waste like him. Big thanks to law enforcement for putting themselves on the line to keep America safe!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.