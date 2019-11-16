WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) -- The family and friends of a missing Waterbury woman told Channel 3 they are desperately seeking answers on her whereabouts.
Waterbury Police said Janet Avalo-Alvarez, 26, was last seen on November 12th by friends and coworkers around 10:30 p.m. She was working at the La Guacara Taina bar located at 675 East Main Street in Waterbury that evening.
Police also said detectives are attempting to locate and interview Alfredo Esmerli Peguero-Gomez, 32, of Waterbury, in connection to the investigation.
"We really need him here to give us some explanation. Because he was the last one who saw her," said Avalo's brother, Randy Avalo.
According to police, Peguero-Gomez and Avalo-Alvarez are in a relationship and live together. They are also co-owners of La Guacara Taina bar. Neighbors and family told Channel 3 the couple fought often, mostly about money and the bar.
Police told Channel 3 they have no records officers responded to their Ayers Street home.
"I don’t even want to share my biggest concern, because he’s running away and we don’t have an idea where they are," said Avalo. "I don’t even trust, he can do something bad to her. I just need him to come and tell us something."
People have tried to reach her by via cell phone and social media. Police say her vehicle was left in the rear parking lot of the bar. Avalo-Alvarez is described as 5'1" tall and about 150-160 pounds. She has no known medical issues.
Police say they have executed search warrants at La Guacara Taina, Avalo-Alvarez's vehicle, and her home.
Waterbury detectives are continuing to investigate this case. The Avalo family said they are considering hiring a private investigator.
Anyone with information is asked to call Waterbury Police at 203-574-6941.
