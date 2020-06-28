NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Family, friends and supporters of Kiana Brown and her family gathered in New Haven Sunday afternoon.
Brown, 19, was killed while in her bed on June 17 by a stray bullet.
Sunday, supporters gathered at the New Haven Green to celebrate a young life taken too soon and to rally against senseless gun violence.
The rally of nearly 200 brought people together to share ideas as they look for answers.
In the early morning hours of June 17 a stray bullet made its way through a bedroom wall, striking Brown.
Kiana's family and supporters want this to be the last incident of its kind.
"The rally, the walk was to promote people to speak up and to encourage the violence in the community to cease. We don’t know what happened but we want people to understand that it’s unnecessary violence," said Erica Brown-Hickerson, Kiana's cousin.
Not having their bright loving teenager around is extremely hard, but receiving tremendous community support is helpful.
"Her friends are reaching out families are helping us out sending us food and everything. Just their love and support," said Kashon Brown, Kiana's brother.
Funeral services for Kiana Brown begin Monday at 10 a.m. at Trinity Baptist Church in New Haven. There will be a drive by opportunity for people who want to follow social distancing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.