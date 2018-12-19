DANIELSON, CT (WFSB) – Crews in Danielson are investigating the cause of a fire that destroyed a home on Wednesday morning.
The fire happened inside of a home at 33 Quinebaug Dr.
The man who owns the home said four people were hurt, including his wife and their three children, who are 1, 5 and 6 years old.
"It was the happiest moment of my life. I ran to my kids, hugged my kids and my wife," said Justin Berger, homeowner. "That's all I really care about in life. Everything else in life is material."
He said his wife suffered burns to her face and hair. At least one of the children had burns on his hands.
Berger said the family is staying with other family members in Thompson.
"From what the officers and firefighters said, they are very surprised that anyone made it out of the house," Berger said.
A dog, however, was unable to make it out of the home.
An official cause for the fire has yet to be determined.
However, Berger said investigators have an idea.
"They think it started by my wood stove," Berger said. "And my wife said she was stoking the fire for the night and the door may have not shut all the way because my son was crying. And everyone in the house is sick."
Investigators were on scene shining their flashlights in the leftover debris to try and discover what might have caused the fire.
