DANIELSON, CT (WFSB) – Crews in Danielson are investigating the cause of a fire that destroyed a home on Wednesday morning.
The fire happened inside of a home at 33 Quinebaug Dr.
The man who owns the home said four people were hurt, including his wife and their three children, who are 1, 5 and 6 years old.
Justin Berger told Channel 3 that he received a jumbled message about a fire while he was at work.
So he did what any father would do. He said he dropped everything and headed home.
"It was the happiest moment of my life. I ran to my kids, hugged my kids and my wife," said Justin Berger, homeowner. "That's all I really care about in life. Everything else in life is material."
When crews arrived, they said about 75 percent of the home was on fire.
Berger said his wife suffered burns to her face and hair. At least one of the children had burns on his hands. The others suffered smoke inhalation.
He said the family is staying with other family members in Thompson.
"From what the officers and firefighters said, they are very surprised that anyone made it out of the house," Berger said. “The alarm went off. She grabbed my son. She grabbed my daughters. And just ran for the door.”
A pet rabbit escaped.
A dog, however, was unable to make it out of the home.
An official cause for the fire has yet to be determined.
However, Berger said investigators have an idea.
"They think it started by my wood stove," Berger said. "And my wife said she was stoking the fire for the night and the door may have not shut all the way because my son was crying. And everyone in the house is sick."
Investigators were on scene shining their flashlights in the leftover debris.
The community has since come together to help the family.
“Right around Christmas though, it’s a tough thing our prayers are out for them," said Dexter Goyette, who lives down the street.
Neighbors said they want to help.
“Once we find out what we can do, where you can donate, things like that, we’ll probably do something and I’m sure the rest of the neighborhood would too,” said Daniel Kimball, who lives nearby.
A GoFundMe account has been created. The link can be found here.
